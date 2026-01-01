"Limited-Time Deal Alert"

Not a huge amount of money, but six bucks is six bucks and Anker, in my experience, is a pretty good brand.
When I set the new office rig up, I ran two HDMI cables to HDMI port #1 of my two TV/monitors from my work PC, and a third HDMI cable from the Raspberry Pi I plan to use for podcasting to HDMI port #2 of one of them.
Which means having to change source/input on the TV/monitor any time I want to use the Pi.
Ten bucks doesn't seem like a lot of money for a handy-dandy switch that just lets me just press an easily accessible physical button to switch back and forth.
I figured some of you might also have a use for something like it. You're welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment