Crass Commercialism: Proton Mail (Again)

I remain very happy with the service -- and when I say "Proton Mail" I mean Proton Mail, Proton Pass (their password manager), Proton Calendar, Proton Drive, and Proton VPN.
They're all good products, although I wish they'd hurry up with a native Linux desktop client for Drive so I can more easily replace Dropbox (there's supposedly a way using rclone, but I haven't been able to make that work).
Their apps are all at least as good as the Google equivalents, but with more of an eye on privacy (encryption, locating in Switzerland so it's not so easy for US feds to get your stuff, etc.).
This morning, I had an email from Proton on a change to their referral program:
Every friend you refer now gets a two-week free trial on any Proton plan, no credit card required. You’ll both receive US$20 in credits when they subscribe to a paid plan, and your maximum referral credit has been increased to US$1,000 — enough for years of free Proton service.
They do have a "free" plan. If you're a big email user it won't be enough for your needs, but I do encourage you to start with the "free" version and only upgrade if you decide it's for you.
I'd recommend Proton even if they weren't offering me $20 spiffs for referrals, but they are. So here's that affiliate link again. Enjoy.
