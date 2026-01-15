Benefit/Cost, Starlink Offer Edition

[Y]ou're now eligible to redeem a free Mini Kit for travel, so you can take the same fast, reliable internet you use at home anywhere you go.
Since about my second day with Starlink, I've been considering throwing down another $300+ for a second hardware kit, just so I'm prepared for any equipment malfunctions.
The Mini kit, as it comes, is by default in "standby mode" with "unlimited low-speed data for backup and emergency messaging." If I decide I want to travel with it (or, presumably, use it at full speed right here at my home because my main rig died), I get half off their "Roam" plan.
All benefit so far. I'd never be stuck completely offline, and if I wanted to be fully online I'd just have to upgrade my plan with them.
The cost: It's not actually a "free" kit. I would be renting it for $5 a month on top of my regular Starlink bill.
That still seems like a pretty good deal, unless for some reason I decide to leave Starlink entirely and have to mess around with returning the kit (assuming there's not some kind of hook in the terms of service that makes me buy it in that case). It would get me through any equipment failure bits without having to lay out $300+ in advance of such failure, and provide reliable high-speed Internet access when my family travels.
So, I'll probably do that.
No comments:
Post a Comment