After Additional Research ...

The AMD Ryzen models with 32Gb of RAM that I've been looking at ARE a lot faster than my Intel N100 with 16Gb of RAM ... but I don't think I'd really see any of that additional speed. My system monitor usually tells me I'm using nowhere near my CPU capacity or RAM for the things I do.
So the big difference I would see would be in temperature and/or power consumption, and those differences would be negative.
Since I have less capable but adequate emergency backup PCs if the current one should have a severe breakdown, there's no hurry. The next PC probably will have more RAM and a better CPU, but I'll get it when I need it, instead of just deciding I want it.
