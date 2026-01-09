Office Remodel -- Easier Than Expected

My expectation that I would be blocking entrance/exit to the camper when seated at the desk turned out to be incorrect. If anyone but me actually had a reason to enter or leave, they'd have plenty of room to do so. In fact, even though I have a bigger desk surface now, the camper actually looks and feels bigger/more open. For one thing, the monitors are against/parallel to one wall instead of perpendicular to that wall and acting as a sort of half-wall separating the camper fore and aft. For another, the "dinette" benches are now just low-sitting storage boxes instead of having back cushions sticking up a foot and a half.
I don't see the point of a rolling office chair in such a small space, and I didn't want to get a permanent chair until I was sure the setup I envisioned would work out. I'm using a dining room chair today, and Tamara will pick up a simple folding chair from Home Depot on her way home from work tonight (my son uses the same one at his desk, and I tried it out to make sure I'd like it).
At the moment, the camper's internal lighting is a couple of USB-powered lamps. I'll probably get a higher-lumen, solar-powered "chandelier" format lamp to hang from the center beam. I may also pull down that sheet hanging over the port windows. I might or might not install blinds. They're north-facing windows, so it's not like I'd be getting glare from them.
No comments:
Post a Comment