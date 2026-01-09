Friday, January 09, 2026

Office Remodel -- Easier Than Expected

Repositioning the Jayco 806SD's "dinette" didn't require any cutting of the base after all. That, and attaching the painted plywood with wood screws, took maybe ten minutes. The teardown and then re-setting-up of the computers, monitors, lights, etc. took maybe another 20 minutes at each end.

My expectation that I would be blocking entrance/exit to the camper when seated at the desk turned out to be incorrect. If anyone but me actually had a reason to enter or leave, they'd have plenty of room to do so. In fact, even though I have a bigger desk surface now, the camper actually looks and feels bigger/more open. For one thing, the monitors are against/parallel to one wall instead of perpendicular to that wall and acting as a sort of half-wall separating the camper fore and aft. For another, the "dinette" benches are now just low-sitting storage boxes instead of having back cushions sticking up a foot and a half.

I don't see the point of a rolling office chair in such a small space, and I didn't want to get a permanent chair until I was sure the setup I envisioned would work out. I'm using a dining room chair today, and  Tamara will pick up a simple folding chair from Home Depot on her way home from work tonight (my son uses the same one at his desk, and I tried it out to make sure I'd like it).

At the moment, the camper's internal lighting is a couple of USB-powered lamps. I'll probably get a higher-lumen, solar-powered "chandelier" format lamp to hang from the center beam. I may also pull down that sheet hanging over the port windows. I might or might not install blinds. They're north-facing windows, so it's not like I'd be getting glare from them.



