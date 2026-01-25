Helpful Hint of No Commercial Benefit to Me

This time it's not an affiliate link. If you use Woot (not an affiliate link), I get nothing but the satisfaction of knowing I helped you save money.
I don't even remember how I came across Woot, but it's basically a deal site that seems to be operated by, or at least associated with, Amazon.
They've always got a bunch of deals on a bunch of stuff; you can pay using your Amazon account, and the shipping is also by Amazon ("free" shipping if you're a Prime member).
Just as an example, I have a desk arriving today that I ordered for a family member. The normal Amazon price is about $115, but Amazon currently has it on sale for about $65. I ordered it from Woot on Friday ... for $20.
I've ordered stuff through Woot five times now -- electronics and household goods. Every time, I've checked the price on Amazon, and every time Woot's price has been substantially lower. Rough guess is that the average discount is more than 50%.
The down side is that of those five purchases, two were "impulse purchases" -- I might not have bought the things if I hadn't noticed the deal (you get emails and, if you choose, text messages, about the day's deals).
