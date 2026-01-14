Wednesday, January 14, 2026

The MSN Ad Targeting AI Could Use Some Work

Because I use Microsoft Edge as my browser, my default "new tab" page shows me a bunch of news stories, etc., via MSN, that correspond to everything it can figure out about my activities and interests. 

And a bunch of ads for goods and services those activities/interests imply I might be interested in.

My online interactions with material relating to the Grateful Dead being not insignificant, it decided to pile on following the (second) death of Bob Weir.

A couple of examples from yesterday:


In fairness, it has also been showing me stories about Weir and the Dead, and ads for actual Grateful Dead merchandise. But it clearly has a way to go when it comes to accurately matching ads to to topics.
