Applicable(?) Aphorisms: An AI-Generated Ministry Activity

Just picking out a bunch of my favorites didn't sound as fun as having an external source for aphorisms I might not necessarily agree with myself. Even as an ordained minister, I actually prefer discussions to sermons when it comes to discussing "the truth."
So, I went to Yupp (that's an affiliate link -- if you sign up through it, we both get credits for using, and rating, AI models) and entered the prompt "Generate a list of 51 aphorisms from the scriptures of the world's religions and philosophies." That's one aphorism each week for the remaining weeks in 2026.
The list generated by GLM 4.7 was nice, but it organized the aphorisms in an ordered list by group such that all of the aphorisms from each group were together. Qwen3 Max Thinking Preview mixed them all up, which seems better for serial discussion. I'll be using the latter list so that we're not discussing Christianity for a month straight, Stoicism for three weeks, Islam for two weeks, etc.
My plan is to post an aphorism each Saturday and close comments when the next aphorism is posted.
The usual rules: Everyone's welcome, but pseudonymous trolls have to make their comments interesting if they want those comments posted/discussed.
First one coming in a few minutes.
