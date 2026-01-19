Happy Birthday ...

I quote Spooner at least once a week to the effect of:
But whether the Constitution really be one thing, or another, this much is certain -- that it has either authorized such a government as we have had, or has been powerless to prevent it. In either case, it is unfit to exist.
But today I'd like to offer a second quote from him that I don't share as often but that's at least as continuingly apropos of current events:
A man's natural rights are his own, against the whole world; and any infringement of them is equally a crime, whether committed by one man, or by millions; whether committed by one man, calling himself a robber, (or by any other name indicating his true character,) or by millions, calling themselves a government.
