NFL Post-Season Bracket

You can actually see the bracket here (at ESPN's Pigskin Bracket Challenge), but I'll break it down in plain text as well:
Wild Card Round, AFC:
- Broncos have a bye
- Texans beat Steelers
- Jaguars beat Bills
- Patriots beat Chargers
Divisional Round, AFC:
- Broncos beat Texans
- Jaguars beat Patriots
Conference Championship, AFC:
- Jaguars beat Broncos
Wild Card Round, NFC:
- Seahawks have a bye
- Rams beat Panthers
- 49ers beat Eagles
- Packers beat Bears
Divisional Round, NFC:
- 49ers beat Seahawks
- Rams beat Bears
Conference Championship, NFC:
- Rams beat 49ers
Super Bowl:
- Jaguars beat Rams
Disagree? That's fine, but rando talk is cheap. If you want to put your bracket up against mine, you can do so at this link. If not, feel free to STFU.
No comments:
Post a Comment