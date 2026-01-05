A MAHA Step in the Right Direction

Anyway, The Hill reports:
The CDC will now recommend children receive 11 vaccines, rather than the current list of 17, putting it line with the much smaller country of Denmark.The CDC said it will recommend all children are vaccinated against diseases “for which there is international consensus.”
The Hill also describes that policy change as "seismic," which seems over the top. It's just a reduction in line with international medical consensus; that consensus may be right or wrong, but exceeding it by more than 50% seems more "extreme" than going with it. Why should kids get far more vaccines than they need? Any time you stick a needle in someone and inject a foreign substance there's some risk involved, and it's not clear that there's a positive risk/benefit ratio in e.g. three shots for a sexually transmitted disease (hepatitis B) between birth and 18 months unless maybe the kid is Jeffrey Epstein's.
RFK is right on some things, and this is one of them.
No comments:
Post a Comment