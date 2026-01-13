NFL Wild Card Round Bracket Outcomes, Modified Divisional Round Predictions

The sad thing about a bracket is that a single pick can destroy the final prediction. I went five for six on the NFL's Wild Card Round, but the one I missed involved the team I expected to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
I correctly picked the Patriots to beat the Chargers and the Texans to beat the Steelers in the AFC, and correctly picked the Rams to beat the Panthers, the 49ers to beat the Eagles, and the Bears to beat the Packers in the NFC.
My bracket being busted on the AFC side, I'll move my picks for the AFC Divisional Round, as modified by that outcome, here just for fun:
- The Denver Broncos will beat the Buffalo Bills, and
- The New England Patriots will beat the Houston Texans
The NFC side of the bracket is still at 100%, and I still expect the 49ers to beat the Seahawks and the Rams to beat the Bears in that conference's Divisional Round.
