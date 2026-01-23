Particularly Nice Weather ...

... for me, anyway.
The forecast tomorrow for my little piece of north central Florida (per Weather.com) has a high of 74 degrees, a low of 57 degrees, a fairly low chance of precipitation (although, as I always tell my wife, if the forecast here has a 10% chance of rain, it will rain), and maximum winds of 15 miles per hour.
Yep, that's mid- to late January around here.
Kinda sucks for most of you, though:
The dangerous monster storm threatening half of the US was bearing down on Friday with 12 states already declaring emergencies and areas typically unused to prolonged Arctic temperatures bracing for power failures and shortages. At least 230 million people are likely to be affected by the massive winter weather system as it forms in parts of the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains and surges across southern and midwestern areas from Friday, blowing up the east coast on Saturday and as far north as Maine by Sunday.
Hope y'all are able to stay warm, dry, and safe.
