Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Since It's Suddenly a Buyer's Market ...
... I'm interested in an AR-15.
I think $50 is a fair price given the sudden supply/demand shift. Donald Trump just told his loyal supporters "you can't have guns," so if they're really loyal they should be flooding the market right now.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
3:20 PM
No comments:
Post a Comment
