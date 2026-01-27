Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Since It's Suddenly a Buyer's Market ...

... I'm interested in an AR-15.

I think $50 is a fair price given the sudden supply/demand shift. Donald Trump just told his loyal supporters "you can't have guns," so if they're really loyal they should be flooding the market right now.
