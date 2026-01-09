I Want That ...

"That" is the GoGun SixNeedler (not an affiliate link), as reviewed by Kent McManigal.
It's a "pepperbox" style, CO2-powered revolver that fires hardened steel darts.
I wouldn't solely rely on it for home defense, but in situations where it's enough, it would be less messy than the 9mm, .40, or 12-gauge options already on hand.
It also looks like it would be a reasonable shoulder-holster carry option while motorcycling -- big and ugly enough to serve the self-defense function of people noticing it and just deciding not to fuck with you in the first place.
And it could be used for target practice at home without as much work to create a range environment that would be safe for e.g. 9mm pistols or .223 rifles.
Air and CO2 weapons have come a long way since I was a kid, when they were basically just BB guns with a little extra oomph. These days, there are numerous models that serve as plausible small game and self-defense alternatives.
If anyone knows of a retailer who takes crypto for the SixNeedler, let me know in comments.
