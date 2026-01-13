Lock Them Up?

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee announced Tuesday that it will seek to hold former President Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress after he failed to appear for a deposition as part of the panel's probe into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. ... The committee had scheduled a deposition with Clinton for Tuesday morning, as well as a deposition with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for Wednesday. In a letter to Comer, the Clintons said they didn't plan to appear for the depositions.
Contempt of Congress comes with the possibility of a 1-12 month jail term and a fine of up to $100k.
While my own contempt for Congress is endless, and while I'm generally not in favor of incarceration for pissing off politicians, the Clintons have gotten away with so much shit over the years that I couldn't bring myself to feel sorry for them if they finally got the orange coveralls and leg irons treatment.
