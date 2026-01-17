Saturday, January 17, 2026

Applicable(?) Aphorisms #2

"Not one of you is a believer until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself." (Islam, Hadith, Bukhari 13)

True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.

Note: The first three of our aphorisms turn out to all be variants of each other, so I guess we're on an extended discussion of the Golden Rule (or, in the case of the Christian aphorism, a precursor/appurtenance) for most of January. And looking through the AI-generated list, it looks like that may not be the only such grouping by topic/value.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)