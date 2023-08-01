On the Second Day of NewListservProviderMas ...

Gaggle seemed so promising ... and then held up the very first daily email edition of RRND, after which I got an explanation that they're really more for groups than newsletters (I discussed with them, on the initial review, the fact that RRND is a newsletter). So, onward.
And yes, I've thought about just setting up Mailman or Listserv, or even dragging out the old Raspberry Pi 4B and just running my very own mail server. But I like to do things in a modular way using cheap, "free," or freemium services for various reasons, including breaking things up for no "single point of complete failure" and not having it all on my own hardware, relying on my own ISP connection, etc. (ditto).
