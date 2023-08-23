Unless There's a Last-Minute Change, I was Wrong

And when I'm wrong, I like to admit it ASAP instead of being like some people who continually explain why they weren't REALLY wrong, just misunderstood.
On August 13, I predicted that Donald Trump would participate in the first GOP presidential primary debate (while explaining why he shouldn't do so).
As of this moment (the morning of debate day), Trump says he won't be there.
I suppose he could be lying and planning to show up and surprise everyone. You just never know what that guy's gonna do. But I'm provisionally admitting error.
Trump not showing up is probably bad for Ron DeSantis. I bet this piece from this morning's Daily Beast is in front of the other participants' debate prep teams even as we speak.
And I really do wish that Kevin D. Williamson was going to be the moderator.
So, should I bother to watch this thing? Live-blog it? I'm disinclined to do either, but might be persuaded.
No comments:
Post a Comment