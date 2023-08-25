Still Not Liking the whole COVID-19 Thing

I haven't tested again, because there's not really any need to. It's not like I go out a lot or anything.
Tamara didn't test positive until several days after me, and as of this morning was still testing positive (she has to work from home until she has a negative test).
Nine days after testing positive, every time I think I've "turned the corner" I start feeling like hell again. One day I'll make my goal of 11,000 steps, the next I feel like I got run over by a truck by the time I've walked maybe 3,000.
Today, I decided to see if I can rest my way through this thing. Spent pretty much all day in bed, and am planning to head back that way shortly. And if I still feel completely worn out in the morning, I'll probably do a bunch of napping tomorrow as well.
