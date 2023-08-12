A Video Review of My Soon-to-Arrive New Mini PC (Sort Of)

My 16Gb/128Gb Linux version of the CyberGeek Nano J1 Mini PC (not an affiliate link) arrives on Tuesday.
Here's an extensive video review of the 8Gb/256Gb Windows 11 Pro version from Carey Holzman, whose channel I've now subscribed to and intend to follow because it looks like he reviews lots of these little machines I'm a fan of, and he does so in detail. Very worthwhile channel if your interests run in that direction.
I find the review encouraging -- the review model he tore apart had major brand internals (including a Western Digital SSD and a known brand I can't remember of RAM).
The video is about two hours long but is time well spent. In addition to this particular machine, you also learn a lot about eBay scams.
No comments:
Post a Comment