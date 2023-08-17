Summer Coffee Decisions

When it's hot out, I prefer my morning coffee cold.
Most of the time, I "cold brew" -- put some regular-grind dark roast coffee in my French press, add water, and stick it in the fridge 12-18 hours before I'll be getting up and wanting my coffee. Get up, press the plunger, pour, enjoy.
But I'm used to four shots of espresso to start my day. I'd have to drink four cups of regular coffee to get that amount of caffeine. So sometimes I make a couple of four-shot pots the night before and stick them in a jar in the fridge. It's easier than futzing around with pouring the stuff over ice, etc., especially at 4:30am when I just got up and just want my damn coffee.
I'd probably try to find a happy medium by buying pre-made jugs of cold brew concentrate and adding more concentrate to less water than the instructions call for ... but that shit is expensive in a way that doesn't make much sense to me.
Anyone have any interesting cold brew or cold espresso tricks to share?
