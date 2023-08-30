Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Best Kind of Letdown

Well, the lights flickered a couple of times. But that was the worst of Hurricane Idalia for my neck of the woods.

I was up at oh dark thirty, about the time the winds really became noticeable, figuring I'd get as much work as possible done before we lost power. I finally went and took a nap around noon.

The storm track seems to have "wobbled" just a hair more north-northeast  than northeast. I know (from watching live video) that Cedar Key, 50 miles west of me, got hellacious storm surge, but around here all I saw were some very small tree branches blown down.

I declare myself duly grateful to any notional intelligent power or powers behind the workings of nature.

