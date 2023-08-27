And Yet Another COVID Update

OK, this morning, I still feel weak, but I don't feel tired. I don't know if that's due to spending something like 36 hours out of 48 in bed, or if the Vitamin D is finally kicking in, or what.
What I do know is that previously, each day I've felt better I've decided to go back to walking 11,000 steps in a day. After which I felt worse the next day. So I'm going to take it easy for at least another day or two.
I may get a weekend column out after all, unless the brain fog descends again.
File under "if it weren't for bad luck ...": Now that I finally seem to be getting over the COVID, there's apparently an incoming hurricane. Oh, joy.
