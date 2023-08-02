Thinking of Upgrading, Just Because

It gets the job done (especially since discovering and correcting an unduly small swap file). I don't really need to replace it ... at the moment, anyway.
But I see that the TRIGKEY Micro Computer W11 Desktop (not an affiliate link) is on sale for about $120 (after a $50 coupon). It's got 16Gb of RAM, and its Intel Celeron N5095 CPU looks like it greatly outperforms the ATOPNUC's AMD A9-9400.
And I always operate on the assumption that I will eventually need more RAM and a better CPU to keep up with the various new crap the Internet throws at me, even though my work mostly runs to editing text and administering Wordpress sites.
So I'm considering getting ahead of the curve instead of waiting.
Then again, that ATOPNUC sells, today, for about $30 less than it did eight months ago. So if I wait, I might end up getting the TRIGKEY for even less than it costs at the moment (I hear that demand for PCs is down and that price cuts are ongoing).
I'll be mulling the decision for a little while, probably (but I have, of course, added the TRIGKEY to my Amazon Wish List in case someone wants to make that decision for me).
