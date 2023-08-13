Ah, Those "Gotta Get Used to New Habits" Things are Starting to Show Up ...

... in the move from Google Chrome to Mozilla Firefox.
Naturally in any move to a new browser (or, although less so recently, installing a new copy of the same browser -- these days, you can just sync various things to an account and they automatically populate), there's a period of changing settings, etc. to get things just so.
Until today, apart from installing directly analogous extensions (ProtonPass, uBlock Origin, etc.), consulting some "optimize Firefox" search results for tips, etc., the only really significant thing I've had to do is grab some CSS and create a file to override a Firefox feature I don't like (lack of clear tab separation). I suspect I'll adding some more CSS to that file, or adding an extension, to force all tabs onto the screen instead of it going to "horizontal scroll" when I have "too many" open.
But tomorrow will be the first daily email edition of Rational Review News Digest created entirely in/from Firefox since ... well, basically since Chrome debuted ... and I've already noticed that cutting from Firefox and pasting into Geany produces different output than cutting/pasting the same content from Chrome.
Which means that a bunch of little shortcuts I've been using for years now to make things look the way I want them to look will have to change. So far, it looks pretty minor. It will probably add single-digit minutes per day to my work process for a short period, after which it will become second nature.
While I tend to resist change, once I've made it over the change hump, I usually end up wondering what I ever saw in the previous way of doing things.
