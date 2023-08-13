The Elephant in the "Migrating Away From Google" Room ...

... is this blog. It's been located right here at Blogspot for 19 years. This post will be its 6,020th, and I'm on track to exceed 550 posts this year. It's ... home.
Blogspot is owned by Google.
Should I move KN@PPSTER elsewhere?
If so, where?
Two obvious options are self-hosted Wordpress or Substack.
I don't want to do either of those.
I already run several self-hosted Wordpress sites and like the idea of my personal blog being on a service where someone else does the back end work.
I've got nothing against Substack, but I'm not that fond of the formatting I see there, and while I do try to monetize things here, I'd rather not be on a platform that inherently emphasizes paid subscriptions through its own mechanisms.
I suspect I'll end up staying here. But it's something I definitely have to think about and would value y'all's advice on.
