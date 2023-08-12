In the sense of "incongruity between what might be expected and what actually occurs":
Firefox seems to run Google's Gmail better -- much better, in fact -- than Google's own browser, Chrome. At least in Linux.
The site loads faster. When you click something, whatever is supposed to happen happens faster. When you choose to "send from" a secondary email address and hit BCC, the bug that just goes back to address selection, requiring you to do it again, doesn't seem to exist. And when you paste a metric shit ton of addresses into the BCC field, it takes single-digit, rather than double-digit, seconds to process.
The experimental change from Chrome to Firefox is looking more and more like a permanent thing. I did have to figure out how to create the visible tab separators that Mozilla, for some insane reason, got rid of (that involved creating and populating a CSS file), but for the most part things are going swimmingly.
I'll know for sure after Monday morning, when I'll publish the first daily email edition of RRND since maybe 2008, that hasn't involved Chrome. The only thing Chrome had that I would have missed vis a vis my daily work requirements was the ability to use the Caret text editor Chrome app ... and Google, in its wisdom, recently decided to not allow those apps to work in Linux, meaning I'd already changed over to Geany anyway.
