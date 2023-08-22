Doing It Anyway, Might as Well Get the Asterisk

As of this morning's puzzle, I've made the switch to playing Wordle in "hard mode" as opposed to "regular mode."
What's the difference? In "hard mode," if you guess a letter and its position correctly, you must use that letter, in that position, in subsequent guesses.
So, say that your first guess is "TORSE" (that's my everyday starter word), and you find that "E" is indeed the correct letter for the final position (it's shown in green).
After that, every guess must end with "E." You can't go with "PLAID" or "CLANK."
Why am I changing to "hard mode?" Because really, that's how I generally play anyway.
Some people like to throw out guesses not including letters they've already discovered, for the sake of maximizing their NEW letter discoveries.
But I think I've only done that once or twice across nearly 800 daily puzzles.
And if you do it the "hard" way, you get a little asterisk next to your winning result (for example, today, instead of "Wordle 794 4/6," I got "Wordle 794 4/6*). Yay, prize!
