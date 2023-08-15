Firefox Oddity or Another X (The Platform Formerly Known as Twitter) Problem?

The Firefox shakedown cruise continues, and there's some weirdness going on.
Until recently, I seldom had occasion to log into Rational Review News Digest's Twitter account.
Until a few months ago, JetPack just published posts from the web site to Twitter in real time. Set it and forget it kinda thing.
Then Musk decided to monetize the Twitter API, so I just posted once daily -- a link to our daily email edition -- from MailChimp, and since I had the account linked, there wasn't a need to sign in.
Then I moved to EmailOctopus, which is a great service, but doesn't do the account link thing -- I had to log out of my personal Twitter account, log into the RRND account, and post the email edition link.
Then, yesterday, when I went to do the first full email edition in Firefox, I couldn't log out of my personal account. I'd hit logout, confirm logout ... and I'd still be logged in. I finally managed it by just wiping all the site info and cookies.
I don't know if this is a Firefox problem, or an X/Twitter problem. Anyone else having it?
My solution was to install a small, lightweight browser (Falkon) for no other reason except to log into the RRND X/Twitter account each day so that I can post that one thing.
Side note: Those who would like to get RRND's posts in real time like they used to be able to do on X/Twitter can follow us on Mastodon.
No comments:
Post a Comment