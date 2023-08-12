A Health Update

I've got my follow-up with a pulmonary specialist this coming week, preparatory to which I got a chest CT week before last. I was previously told that if I quit smoking (I did, at the end of April), my Langerhans cell histiocytosis might get better. From the CT scan report:
The largest pulmonary nodule seen on the prior exam appears to have decreased in size, now measuring less than 4 mm (series 3, image 219) compared to 9 mm on the prior exam (series 3, image 197). A nodule in the left upper lobe appears slightly increased in size measuring 5 mm (series 3, image 226) compared to 4 mm prior. There are few new nodules. For example 4 mm right upper lobe pulmonary nodule (series 3 image 166). Some of the nodules have resolved. No evidence of cavitation.
Which, if I'm reading it right, sounds like good news.
