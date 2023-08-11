I Really Dislike Change, But ...

... in anticipation of the new computer arriving, I'm messing with Firefox. I'd like to get away from as much Google stuff as possible. So far, so good, although I'm looking at themes in hope of finding something that shows tab separation better.
Given my "depart Google" goals, I also pulled the trigger on upgrading my ProtonMail account to their "Mail Plus" version with unlimited messages, 15Gb of Proton Drive space, etc. Notes on that:
- This is an affiliate link! If you join ProtonMail through me, they give you a free month of their upgraded version (they do have a free version). If you decide to keep paying them, I get some kind of credit toward my own subscription.
- Their ProtonDrive application is an obvious counterpart to Google Drive. Not much storage at the free level, but 15Gb at Mail Plus. At the moment, I don't find it particularly useful because there's no sync app for Linux yet (I'm using Dropbox (not an affiliate link) to sync some important but not confidential/sensitive work files for ease of using them between machines). There is a sync app for Windows, though.
- Their ProtonPass application is a great password manager, and I've pretty much settled on it. There's a free version that's plenty for my needs.
- They also have a VPN (with a free version). I don't use VPNs much, but it does work (I may install Mozilla's VPN (and/or Tor now that I'm trying to be a Firefox user).
- There's also a calendar app. I don't normally make much use of calendars, but I may give it a whirl and report on its usefulness.
- They sell gift cards. I'm on their monthly plan at the moment, but the price comes down with a one- or two-year buy. Feel free to send one of those gift cards to thomaslknapp@protonmail.com if you'd like to see me keep hanging with them.
Getting away from Google is definitely a long-term project. My Gmail address is the recovery address for lots of accounts elsewhere, and I even "log in with Google" at certain places. But if I can turn Firefox into an enjoyable user experience, there's a good chance that I won't even install Chrome on the new machine.
No comments:
Post a Comment