New HTTP Status Code Proposal

For addition to the HTTP standard:
215 -- As reported by Donald J. Trump, treat with extreme skepticism
In booking information, he "pre-reported" his height as 6'3" (one inch taller than when he was booked in Manhattan in April) and weight 215 pounds (25 pounds lighter than in April).
I'm four inches shorter than he claims to be, and when I weighed a few days ago I came in at 225 (one of the negative consequences of quitting smoking). He's visibly fatter than me by quite a bit.
There's no weigh in hell that tub of lard ways 215 pounds. 255, maybe.
But then, we knew he'd lie, didn't we? Because that's what he does.
I wonder if that "self-reporting" form is attested to under penalty of perjury?
No comments:
Post a Comment