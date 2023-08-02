On the Third Day of NewListservProviderMas ...

... it looks like EmailOctopus (affiliate link!) is the new daily email edition vehicle for Rational Review News Digest.
The first daily edition via EmailOctopus went out this morning. Here's what it looked like. And here's where to become a (free! Only one message per non-holiday weekday and we never sell/rent/share your address!) subscriber if you're not already one.
Last night, I received notice from Mailchimp that "Your account has been reviewed and is now active for sending."
That ship has sailed, though (see the previous chapters of the saga here). I’m really not interested in risking our ability to deliver you your daily edition of the freedom movement’s daily newspaper to an outfit that takes us down for two days on the basis of an automated "said something we may not like" auditing system.
After eight years with Mailchimp, it looks like I'll experience a slight learning curve before formatting everything becomes second nature again. I'm OK with that.
