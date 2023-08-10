New PC On The Way ...

It's not the one I was looking at last week (the really good deal on that one went away). It's this one (not an affiliate link):
Twice as much RAM (16Gb) as my ATOPNUC Mini PC. And a much better CPU. As for OS, no need to delete Windoze, it's got Ubuntu Linux pre-installed (I may change that to Lubuntu, which I use and prefer, or to Linux MATE, which I've got on a flash drive and will likely preview this weekend).
Not that the ATOPNUC was really anything to complain about. But I should have looked more closely at its CPU before I bought it. I saw "AMD" and didn't check up. If I had, I'd have found that its "5 cores" are split between 2 CPU and 3 GPU, and that it was really intended for use in cell phones. The new machine has 4 CPU cores and a dedicated Intel UHD Graphics co-processor. I suspect this will cure the (mostly minor) slowdown problems I have with the ATOPNUC, which was faster than the old ARM CPU Raspberry Pi 4B.
No comments:
Post a Comment