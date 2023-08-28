Not Really a Reason For Me, But YMMV

I'm a huge Linux fan, and have been for 20 years. Any time a friend or loved one complains about their Windows machine, I tell them to switch to f*cking Linux, even if it's just ChromeOS (yes, that runs on a Linux kernel).
But this explainer on why Linux is cooler than your OS doesn't really do much for me: If your Linux box freezes, you can go to another computer, remote into your Linux desktop with Secure Shell, and kill whatever process is causing the problem.
I do command line stuff when it's needed, but that seems like an unnccessarily difficult way of handling the situation when just force re-booting (even with this guy's described hardware difficulties) gets the job done.
And I can't remember the last time I had to force reboot. I'm sure it wasn't THAT long ago, probably when I was doing battle with a bad installation, but it's extremely infrequent.
Unlike some Linux bros, I prefer the GUI to the command line, and I've enjoyed watching Linux get as good as, then better than, Windows and MacOS on that front.
And yes, I know that some of you are enslaved to proprietary software that's made for Windows or MacOS, that either won't run in a virtual machine in Linux or that you don't want to mess with running on a virtual machine in Linux. But if you don't resemble that remark, not switching to Linux is just being unnecessarily hard on yourself.
