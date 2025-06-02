Just To Keep The "Thanks For Asking" Thread Pristine ...

... vis a vis the new standard ... one of the "persistent, throw-away account troll" types keeps posting an assertion and question there, and I keep deleting it, because I don't negotiate with terrorists.
However, the assertion and the question are interesting, so I'll respond here.
The assertion:
You're a gay rights activist.
The question:
Why should someone be gay?
As for the assertion, it is not, strictly speaking, true that I am "a gay rights activist."
At one time I would have called myself that, because 1) I have gay friends and relatives and 2) the rights they have and are entitled to weren't very well respected by, or as a matter of, the law.
That's mostly changed, so I don't find it especially interesting as an "issue" anymore. Most of what gets advertised under the banner of "gay rights" these days isn't about rights, it's about cultural acceptance. While I'd rather see sexual orientation culturally accepted than not, it's not something I'm that interested in being an "activist" for. If someone just really hates the whole idea of gay people, I feel kind of sorry for that person but don't see any reason why I should try to persuade him or her otherwise. If I attend e.g. a Pride event, it's generally 1) because I have friends and/or family there I'd like to say hi to, 2) I happen to be passing by, and/or I know there will be cool merch booths and food stands.
As for the question, someone should be gay for the same reasons someone should have blue eyes or drink beer -- they're born that way and/or they damn well please. Being gay, having blue eyes, and drinking beer are not things that violate others' rights, so I'm not against them.
That is all.
