From the description, I assumed a rocker box leak, and that's what it was.
But also a leak that was probably the head gasket.
The seller was completely honest, showed me exactly what to look for -- and it broke my heart to not buy the bike. Great looking. Loved sitting on it. Sounded fantastic.
Unfortunately, my mechanic has a hectic schedule. A rocker box gasket he could easily work in, a head gasket might be a matter of a couple of weeks at least before he would have time.
If I'm going to ride something other than the Bulldog 150 to Ormond Beach next month, it's going to have to be a bike that's solid when I buy it or can be made solid with one or two quick, cheap fixes.
I'll watch for that ... but I have reasonable confidence that I can ride the Bulldog 100 miles, let it rest for a night or two, and ride it back, so I do have the luxury of waiting until I find the bike that works.
