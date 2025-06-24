The Motorcycle Consensus ...

... among two people whose opinion I specifically sought out ...
... is that I should keep looking for a bigger motorcycle instead of putting a lot of money into the Italica Bulldog.
I'm putting a little money into it. I don't expect to get a new bike, and get it licensed, and have given it enough of a "shakedown cruise" to find any unknown problems, by the time I ride to Ormond Beach.
So I'm having the 3,000 mile service done on Friday, and I've also ordered a "fan scoop" that should improve airflow over the engine, in case temperature was the reason for the shutdown. And I plan to avoid driving on slow / traffic-jammed roads during the hotter hours of the day, for the moment.
If I still don't have a new bike by the time I get back from Ormond Beach, I may invest in a performance fan to go under that scoop.
But for now, at least, I'm going to wait on things like oil coolers, performance exhausts, etc.
