Three Words You Hate To See When Motorcycle Shopping

BRING A TRAILER
But it's better to see them in the listing than to find them out after you've invested time in arranging to see the bike. Especially when you'd also need to invest time in arranging to bring a trailer.
I see a lot of listings that say "bring a trailer." That's fine -- it lets me know immediately that this is not a vehicle that's ready to run down the road on.
I also see a lot of listing that are more annoying: "Great bike. Engine purrs like a kitten, garage kept, never been dropped ... all it needs is two tires, a new carburetor, a throttle cable, a spark plug and coil, a new gas tank, and handlebars! Oh, no title either."
