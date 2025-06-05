Starting To Plan The Next Motorcycle Trip

I could head south to just short of Ocala, then take State Road 40 east to get there, I've taken the bike to Ocala before and really don't like US 441 that much (kinda busy, kinda fast). Instead, I think I'll take State Road 100 most of the way (starting east of Gainesville then curving south at Palatka). Looks a lot less busy (State Road 20 runs in the same east-west direction and seems more built out; I've also been down it a number of times in other vehicles, but I don't think I've been further than Melrose on State Road 100, ever).
All three likely routes are in the 100-110 mile range. All seem to have plenty of gas stops along the way (I get about 60 miles out of a tank before the "low on fuel" light starts blinking, after which I probably have 20-25 miles of range left -- I'll carry a 750 milliliter fuel bottle with me just in case).
I tend to leave early anyway, and this really won't be a "hard set arrival time" thing, so hopefully I can put the speedometer on 45 miles per hour a lot of the time, keeping the RPMs at around 6,000 to reduce engine strain and to keep my mileage at more than 70 miles per gallon.
I haven't decided whether to ride with the big hard top box on the rear, or use my saddlebags. Probably the box, since it's more aerodynamic (my body is already in front of it). All I'll really need to carry are some extra clothes and that fuel bottle.
I'll probably get my 3,000-mile oil and gear oil change done before the trip. I'm coming up on 2,000 miles right now and will put some more miles on it between now and then.
Or maybe the perfect bike will pop into my visual field between now and then and I'll make the trip on something in the 500-700 cc range. If so, I'll probably still take the more scenic, less busy route.
