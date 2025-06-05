Quite The Little Tiff

- Musk backs call to impeach Trump, replace him with Vance
- Trump threatens to cut Musk contracts as feud quickly escalates
- Musk says SpaceX will begin decommissioning Dragon spacecraft ‘immediately’ after Trump threatens contracts
- Steve Bannon Calls to Deport Musk Amid Messy Trump Breakup
- Musk says Trump is named in Epstein files
- Tesla loses $152 billion in market cap after Musk-Trump spat, biggest hit ever
Usually, I'd write this kind of thing off as typical Trump/Musk melodrama and expect it to blow over and for them to be all kissy-face again by next week.
But there's really so much going on that I kinda have to think the "feud" is for real.
And I guess it's the kind of thing we should expect.
Both of these guys are very much in the business of buying other people. Both of these guys are also always for sale as well. It's entirely possible that one or both of them are confused as to who bought who ... but even if not, neither of them has a reputation for staying bought. The potential for things getting ugly should have been pretty obvious. Maybe I would have noticed if I'd cared very much.
If I had to bet on who will "win" the contest, the obvious pick is Trump. He has more money than Musk. It's not his money, but he disposes of trillions and three million government employees, and does pretty much as he pleases with both. His "base" is also more robotically disposed to believe whatever he says than even Musk's most ardent fans. There's a lot he can do with all that to make Musk miserable ... if Musk remains within reach.
On the other hand, I wouldn't be surprised if Musk gets on a jet, moves to a non-extradition country, sets up (very nice) housekeeping, and torments Trump interminably and with impunity. Hell, he might even take Melania with him, then reveal that she had some eggs frozen back when and that he's making babies with her. Yeah, this is that kind of weird situation.
