I Think I Found The Perfect (For Me) AI Chatbot Solution

It's called Yupp (not an affiliate link).
You enter your question, the app picks two different AI models to answer it, and the responses appear side by side for comparison.
What you get out of it is two takes on whatever subject you're looking into -- and some "credits" for telling Yupp which answer you consider better (and why, either by clicking one-word descriptions or manually entering an evaluation).
Supposedly the credits can be redeemed for cash, but when I tried asking what they were good for, neither AI model that answered the question even mentioned this particular Yupp. Kinda weird!
What Yupp gets is your feedback on AI model performance. I assume they make their money by selling that feedback to the model makers.
Previously, if I've had a question I thought AI might offer a useful answer to, I'd just type it into Microsoft Copilot (usually), Grok (occasionally), or Google (which has just started integrating that into their main search page).
Getting two answers side by side might mean more information, or information better tailored to need, from one of them, and seems like a good protection against "hallucinated" responses (on the assumption that two different models won't "hallucinate" the same inaccurate response, which may not be a safe assumption).
