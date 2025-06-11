I Haven't Been to a Protest in Years ...

Not so much because I'm anti-Trump (although I am definitely anti-Trump) as to get a look at the current composition of protests.
Last time I attended one, several years ago -- IIRC, the last one was actually two dueling protests over removal of a Confederate statue from the county courthouse grounds (I opposed the removal) -- there was quite a bit of "woke" nonsense. My surface impression is that "woke" is, thankfully, pretty much dead, but I'd like to investigate further.
Hey, maybe it will give me something to write about. I kind of doubt it -- protests are such boring affairs these days, with silly coordinated chants and every interest group in the world there to explain how it's "really about" whatever they're obsessed with -- but you never know.
I probably won't try to find my old gas mask, but I may take a vinegar-soaked rag in a zip-loc bag with me just in case there's tear gas. Ain't been tear-gassed in ... wow, decades.
