A Thought On The Future of Motorcycle Training/Licensing

In Florida (and I think in most states), while you can ride a 50cc scooter with just a regular driver's license, anything bigger than that requires a motorcycle license. And in order to get that license, you have to attend a two-day course and take a test.
So far as I know, all such courses use motorcycles with the "standard" shifting setup. So if you want to ride, say, a 150cc Kymco scooter, or a Suzuki Burgman 650, or a Honda Navi (or clone of same like my Italica Bulldog 150), all of which have "automatic" Continuous Variable Transmissions, you still have to learn on, and take a test using, something like a Honda Rebel 250 (that was the bike I rode; there were several options, all 250cc or smaller IIRC).
More and more people are riding larger scooter and motorcycle platforms with automatic transmissions of either the CVT type or "dual clutch" type. The "no need to work a clutch" thing is a growing category that includes Honda touring and cruising bikes, BMW adventure bikes, electric commuter bikes, etc. I think one driver of that trend may be that a lot of people have been growing up with electric bicycles now, and as young adults think they'd like to stick with two wheels for work commutes and local outings, but don't want to learn to drive the motorcycle equivalent of "stick."
So, I expect one of two things to happen. Either:
- The rider safety courses will switch to using "automatic" bikes and leave learning how to shift on a "standard" bike up to you outside a class/training situation, or
- States will split "motorcycle endorsements" on driver's licenses into two classes. Class 1, you can take the course/test on, and ride, an "automatic" bike; Class 2, you have to take a course on a "standard" bike, and can then ride any bike.
I expect it will be the first option, because I also expect that within a decade or so, nearly all new bikes will be either DCT or CVT. Just like nearly all new cars are sold with automatic transmissions and have been for years.
