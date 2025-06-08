Trump Issues Mask Mandate

By "these people," of course, Trump doesn't mean "the people yelling that they are police, abducting people, throwing them into unmarked vehicles, and taking them to unknown locations."
He means the people who are agin that.
I'm not much of a "there ought to be a law" type, but I see the alternatives as:
- Laws at the local, state, and federal level forbidding "law enforcement personnel" to wear anything over their faces other than prescription eyeglasses or safefy goggles in situations where e.g. breaking glass might be an issue, and requiring them to, at all times, wear very prominent and difficult to counterfeit identifying badges disclosing their full names and the gangs they're affiliated with; or
- A judicial/legal understanding that if some unidentified nob wearing a mask tries to abduct you, yelling "police" is insufficient to overcome a "stand your ground" or similar defense, and that you're going to walk if you pull out your Smith & Wesson .40 and put said nob down like a rabid dog.
As for the National Guard, posse comitatus would seem to put a hard "no" on federal deployment of state militia troops to protect gang members from the public, so maybe it will get shut down quickly. But if not, Gavin Newsom should at least let those troops know that no state taxpayer funds will be spent paying the troops or supporting the operation, and that court-martials and dishonorable discharges will quickly follow future judicial findings of illegality vis a vis the operation in general or any of its aspects.
