Bulldog Mystery Probably Solved!

I pulled up at a stop light and boom, sudden death. Not "the engine chugged and died," just nothing, including no electrical power to the dash, just like before.
This time, power returned before I could finish getting off the bike to push it to the side of the road, and I'd been traveling at 45 miles per hour or so, moving air over the engine nicely, right up to a few seconds before it died ... so it's not temperature-related. I concluded, and the mechanic agreed, that it's just a wonky key switch. He's supposed to get back to me in the next few days with a price to replace it. Since I already have an air scoop and will be getting a performance fan today, I'll put those on anyway, because why not keep the bike cooler if it's easy to do that?
It also turns out that he and his family run other shops, including a motorcycle shop in High Springs. So he's going to keep an eye out for a bigger bike in my price/preference range and let me know if he comes across anything.
