Are The Motorcycle Gods Trying To Tell Me Something?

Yesterday, I rode the bike to an evening showing of Ballerina. As usual, I parked the bike in the best spot I could find for visibility and hopefully not a lot of traffic (a spot near the furthest corner of the lot from the theater and any shops). When I came out after the movie, there was a note taped to the seat: "Sorry I bumped your bike. Text me at [number redacted] for insurance information."
I inspected the bike in the poorly lit area at twilight. There was zero obvious damage.
I rode the bike home. It performed fine, nothing seemed bent, wobbly, or loose from an impact.
I inspected it again in full sunlight today. If there's any damage, it's a small smudge in the "cover-up" paint I put on the end of the left brake handle after I dropped the bike the first (and only) time, at two miles an hour in a traffic circle in the rain as a hurricane approached when some guy couldn't make up his mind whether to stop or go in front of me.
So I texted the guy, told him no damage and no worries but thanks for letting me know.
Two incidents, both minor. But I wonder if the universe is sending me some kind of motorcycle message.
