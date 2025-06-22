Sunday, June 22, 2025

Are The Motorcycle Gods Trying To Tell Me Something?

On Friday, after I had finally resolved to take the search for a new motorcycle easier, the Italica Bulldog 150 mysteriously died for several minutes. No trouble since. Could have been that the CDI got too warm, could be that the key switch is going wonky, could be that a slightly loose, since tightened, battery cable stopped carrying current. Worrying. Nothing I can do about it, except what I did that very day (I ordered a small socket set to keep on the bike -- I thought I had one, then discovered that it was either missing or I had mis-remembered putting it there, when I needed it).

Yesterday, I rode the bike to an evening showing of Ballerina. As usual, I parked the bike in the best spot I could find for visibility and hopefully not a lot of traffic (a spot near the furthest corner of the lot from the theater and any shops). When I came out after the movie, there was a note taped to the seat: "Sorry I bumped your bike. Text me at [number redacted] for insurance information."

I inspected the bike in the poorly lit area at twilight. There was zero obvious damage.

I rode the bike home. It performed fine, nothing seemed bent, wobbly, or loose from an impact.

I inspected it again in full sunlight today. If there's any damage, it's a small smudge in the "cover-up" paint I put on the end of the left brake handle after I dropped the bike the first (and only) time, at two miles an hour in a traffic circle in the rain as a hurricane approached when some guy couldn't make up his mind whether to stop or go in front of me.

So I texted the guy, told him no damage and no worries but thanks for letting me know.

Two incidents, both minor. But I wonder if the universe is sending me some kind of motorcycle message.
