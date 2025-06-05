Bike comes with a new rear rim when I had the new tires mounted I was told the back rim is slightly bent. Engine has a leak, it will start no problem. Selling because I don’t have time for it anymore.
It's a 2002 Buell Blast. 492cc air-cooled engine, disc brakes front and rear, belt instead of chain final drive, 5-speed, supposed top speed of 95 miles per hour, about 16,500 miles on the bike. The exhaust on the Blast is below the engine so no worries about burning an ankle on it (the logic was also to lower the bike's center of gravity.
More a "sport bike" layout than "cruiser," and I don't see any mirrors on it. I'd have to get some bar-end mirrors, and I might want to either move or replace the handlebars to make a more upright position comfortable. I don't know if the leak mentioned is gas or oil, and would need to address that.
On the other hand, it's $925 and doesn't look like it's in terrible shape (pic below is from the listing).
If the listing is still up tomorrow I may have to go take a look at it. That would be maybe $1100 with tax/tags.
