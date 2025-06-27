Not Insanely Difficult

Before:
While temperature wasn't the cause of the Italica Bulldog 150's shutdown problem, switching out the stock fan for an NCY "performance" fan and putting a scoop over the fan to push more air through it was cheap (total cost about $45), easy (about 15 minutes total even for not-espcially-mechanically-inclined me), and probably good for the bike (one reviewer of the fan on a bike forum reported a 10-15 temperature degree decrease after running the bike hard for 30 minutes with the "performance" fan versus the stock fan).
If I'd known temperature wasn't the problem before ordering the parts, I might not have ... but I'm glad I did, even if I'm just passing this bike on to someone else soon (based on advice I'm still leaning "buy a bigger bike" versus "put money into modding the hell out of this one").
